Which institution holds the most shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) is -48.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 42.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.44, the stock is -31.81% and -40.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing -16.91% at the moment leaves the stock -41.46% off its SMA200. NEX registered -64.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -36.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.85.

The stock witnessed a -40.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.60%, and is -26.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.82% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has around 2833 employees, a market worth around $870.29M and $1.78B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -14.43% and -72.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/31/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $622.57M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 263.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.00% in year-over-year returns.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Top Institutional Holders

235 institutions hold shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), with 5.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.51% while institutional investors hold 97.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 252.99M, and float is at 204.94M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 94.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Feinberg Stephen with over 40.09 million shares valued at $268.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.07% of the NEX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.74 million shares valued at $98.73 million to account for 7.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 12.17 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $81.56 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.41% of the shares totaling 11.38 million with a market value of $76.27 million.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.