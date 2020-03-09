Which institution holds the most shares in OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is 57.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $2.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $3.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is 47.44% and 49.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 102.75 million and changing 12.62% at the moment leaves the stock 28.35% off its SMA200. OPK registered -8.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.81.

The stock witnessed a 43.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.46%, and is 54.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.73% over the week and 9.28% over the month.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has around 6096 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $901.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.44% and -14.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $216.86M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.50% in year-over-year returns.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in OPKO Health Inc. (OPK), with 263.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.39% while institutional investors hold 44.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 594.74M, and float is at 406.00M with Short Float at 20.58%. Institutions hold 26.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.54 million shares valued at $55.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.61% of the OPK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 36.02 million shares valued at $52.95 million to account for 5.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 17.9 million shares representing 2.67% and valued at over $26.31 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.89% of the shares totaling 5.97 million with a market value of $8.78 million.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Insider Activity

A total of 123 insider transactions have happened at OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 123 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Japour Anthony J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Japour Anthony J bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $1.47 per share for a total of $735.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

OPKO Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $1.47 per share for $147000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 170.03 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.49 for $148978.0. The insider now directly holds 169,931,230 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.74% up over the past 12 months. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 20.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.45% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 80.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 20.61.