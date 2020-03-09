Which institution holds the most shares in Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX)

Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) is -69.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRNX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $7.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.45% off the consensus price target high of $7.61 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.45% higher than the price target low of $7.61 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is -50.97% and -66.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.86 million and changing -10.56% at the moment leaves the stock -82.64% off its SMA200. TRNX registered -91.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.56.

The stock witnessed a -70.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.86%, and is -10.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 53.54% over the week and 25.00% over the month.

Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $10.09M and $19.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 51.47% and -94.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taronis Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.46M over the same period. The stock is expected to be posting a quarterly earnings of 149.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 148.60% in year-over-year returns.

Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX), with 3.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.70% while institutional investors hold 4.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.00M, and float is at 28.25M with Short Float at 8.42%. Institutions hold 3.62% of the Float.

Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times.