Which Institutions Own Shares In Alteryx Inc. (AYX)?

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) is 34.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.91 and a high of $160.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The AYX stock was last observed hovering at around $149.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -15.49% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.57% off the consensus price target high of $202.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -3.22% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.19, the stock is -6.15% and 2.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing -10.35% at the moment leaves the stock 16.32% off its SMA200. AYX registered 86.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $130.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.58.

The stock witnessed a -0.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.97%, and is -3.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.28% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has around 817 employees, a market worth around $9.79B and $417.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 454.88 and Fwd P/E is 101.12. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.60% and -16.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alteryx Inc. (AYX) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alteryx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $107.66M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 50.70% in year-over-year returns.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Top Institutional Holders

415 institutions hold shares in Alteryx Inc. (AYX), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.76% while institutional investors hold 96.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.96M, and float is at 51.30M with Short Float at 13.07%. Institutions hold 94.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 5.97 million shares valued at $597.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.43% of the AYX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.41 million shares valued at $441.39 million to account for 8.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Capital Management, Inc. which holds 3.68 million shares representing 7.03% and valued at over $367.93 million, while Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP holds 6.82% of the shares totaling 3.56 million with a market value of $356.65 million.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Insider Activity

A total of 152 insider transactions have happened at Alteryx Inc. (AYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 101 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cory Charles, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cory Charles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $146.47 per share for a total of $366175.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11265.0 shares.

Alteryx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Jones Robert Scott (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 1,599 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $143.10 per share for $228817.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39613.0 shares of the AYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, HORING JEFF (Director) disposed off 46,450 shares at an average price of $144.44 for $6.71 million. The insider now directly holds 211,639 shares of Alteryx Inc. (AYX).

Alteryx Inc. (AYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 10.51% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -24.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.75% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.36.