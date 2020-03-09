Which Institutions Own Shares In InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)?

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) is -72.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.69 and a high of $52.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVIV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.05% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.07% off the consensus price target high of $37.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.07% higher than the price target low of $37.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is -71.79% and -74.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -62.24% at the moment leaves the stock -87.24% off its SMA200. NVIV registered -95.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.33.

The stock witnessed a -69.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.31%, and is -69.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.83% over the week and 17.33% over the month.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $2.90M. Distance from 52-week low is -49.91% and -96.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$5.4. The EPS is expected to grow by 75.00% this year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), with 4.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 14.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.57M, and float is at 0.59M with Short Float at 7.08%. Institutions hold 14.73% of the Float.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Toselli Richard M. SEC filings show that Toselli Richard M. sold 5,229 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $0.97 per share for a total of $5072.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.