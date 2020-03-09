Which Institutions Own Shares In Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)?

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is -49.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.54 and a high of $18.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.68% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 31.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.83, the stock is -30.44% and -41.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.76 million and changing -12.44% at the moment leaves the stock -45.28% off its SMA200. MRO registered -59.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.44.

The stock witnessed a -43.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.88%, and is -17.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $6.21B and $5.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.56 and Fwd P/E is 13.11. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.42% and -63.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $1.23B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Top Institutional Holders

850 institutions hold shares in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), with 2.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 86.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 908.87M, and float is at 793.57M with Short Float at 3.43%. Institutions hold 86.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 94.28 million shares valued at $1.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.85% of the MRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 83.87 million shares valued at $1.14 billion to account for 10.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 66.45 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $902.46 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 6.91% of the shares totaling 54.98 million with a market value of $746.63 million.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 14 times.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading -12.17% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.43% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.89.