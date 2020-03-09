Who are the Institutional Holders in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)?

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is -48.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.79 and a high of $35.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The DVN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.58% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.39% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 33.15% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.37, the stock is -32.92% and -41.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.64 million and changing -16.18% at the moment leaves the stock -44.09% off its SMA200. DVN registered -52.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.83.

The stock witnessed a -42.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.29%, and is -17.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.68% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $6.11B and $6.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.62. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.60% and -62.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Devon Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $1.54B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.30% in year-over-year returns.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Top Institutional Holders

882 institutions hold shares in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), with 2.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 85.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 456.79M, and float is at 370.19M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 85.15% of the Float.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Humphers Jeremy D., the company’s SVP-Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Humphers Jeremy D. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $15.89 per share for a total of $23835.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67537.0 shares.

Devon Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Humphers Jeremy D. (SVP-Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $22.01 per share for $33015.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43975.0 shares of the DVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, Humphers Jeremy D. (SVP-Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $21.66 for $32490.0. The insider now directly holds 42,475 shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN).

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is trading -92.69% down over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -59.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -62.17% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.