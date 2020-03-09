Who are the Institutional Holders in NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC)?

NanoViricides Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) is 345.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $19.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The NNVC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.11% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 6.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.19, the stock is 41.31% and 69.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.88 million and changing 38.49% at the moment leaves the stock 154.90% off its SMA200. NNVC registered 86.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 144.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.42.

The stock witnessed a 21.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 368.20%, and is 17.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.45% over the week and 20.81% over the month.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $59.98M. Distance from 52-week low is 780.20% and -41.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NanoViricides Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 11.10% this year.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.97% while institutional investors hold 22.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.36M, and institutions hold 19.23% of the Float.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.