Who are the Institutional Holders in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is -45.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.95 and a high of $15.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The NGL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 43.45% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.22, the stock is -30.36% and -39.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.32 million and changing -11.90% at the moment leaves the stock -49.66% off its SMA200. NGL registered -52.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.31.

The stock witnessed a -42.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.81%, and is -23.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.44% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $906.13M and $16.82B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.74. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -10.44% and -60.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $1.94B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 47.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -62.30% in year-over-year returns.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Top Institutional Holders

124 institutions hold shares in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), with 10.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.87% while institutional investors hold 67.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.68M, and float is at 118.07M with Short Float at 5.12%. Institutions hold 61.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 21.44 million shares valued at $243.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.70% of the NGL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 14.2 million shares valued at $161.07 million to account for 11.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 5.44 million shares representing 4.24% and valued at over $61.64 million, while Salient Capital Advisors, LLC holds 3.24% of the shares totaling 4.16 million with a market value of $47.16 million.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $6.31 per share for a total of $94721.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 388000.0 shares.

NGL Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $6.40 per share for $64000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.26 million shares of the NGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Karlovich Robert W III (CFO, Exec VP) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.49 for $64850.0. The insider now directly holds 125,382 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) that is trading -11.41% down over the past 12 months. Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is -31.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.98% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.1.