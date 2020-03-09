Who are the Institutional Holders in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)?

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) is -73.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $7.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The OAS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.11% off the consensus price target high of $8.70 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 14.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is -54.93% and -65.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.16 million and changing -32.28% at the moment leaves the stock -75.02% off its SMA200. OAS registered -84.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.42.

The stock witnessed a -64.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.32%, and is -47.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.69% over the week and 11.72% over the month.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) has around 609 employees, a market worth around $411.40M and $2.07B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -31.20% and -87.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $380.69M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -274.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.90% in year-over-year returns.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS), with 5.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.81% while institutional investors hold 105.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 478.37M, and float is at 289.98M with Short Float at 23.96%. Institutions hold 103.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 46.65 million shares valued at $152.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.52% of the OAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 30.06 million shares valued at $98.0 million to account for 9.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 26.52 million shares representing 8.25% and valued at over $86.44 million, while State Street Corporation holds 8.01% of the shares totaling 25.75 million with a market value of $83.94 million.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reid Taylor L, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Reid Taylor L bought 23,188 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $2.77 per share for a total of $64231.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 548188.0 shares.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that Reid Taylor L (President and COO) bought a total of 45,060 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $2.76 per share for $124366.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.46 million shares of the OAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Nusz Thomas B (Chairman and CEO) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $2.76 for $82800.0. The insider now directly holds 1,830,332 shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS).

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is trading -64.33% down over the past 12 months. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is -40.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.09% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 69.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.11.