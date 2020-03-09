Who is the Top Investor In Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI)?

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) is -37.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.26 and a high of $50.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The AERI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.73% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.93% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 41.69% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.16, the stock is -20.85% and -29.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -10.24% at the moment leaves the stock -35.39% off its SMA200. AERI registered -67.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.34.

The stock witnessed a -26.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.26%, and is -13.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.99% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) has around 380 employees, a market worth around $784.23M and $69.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -6.77% and -69.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.70%).

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.75 with sales reaching $20.22M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 21.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 50.30% in year-over-year returns.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Top Institutional Holders

247 institutions hold shares in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI), with 966.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.08% while institutional investors hold 133.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.73M, and float is at 39.94M with Short Float at 31.31%. Institutions hold 130.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 6.24 million shares valued at $150.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.44% of the AERI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.24 million shares valued at $102.42 million to account for 9.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.48 million shares representing 7.50% and valued at over $84.17 million, while Partner Fund Management, L.P. holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 2.41 million with a market value of $58.33 million.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foresite Capital Management II, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Foresite Capital Management II sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $17.07 per share for a total of $17.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.23 million shares.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that RUBINO RICHARD J (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 5,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $19.93 per share for $100447.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 339446.0 shares of the AERI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, ANIDO VICENTE JR (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 26,250 shares at an average price of $19.01 for $498953.0. The insider now directly holds 197,631 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI).

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) that is trading -62.91% down over the past 12 months. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is -64.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.96% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 17.3.