Who is the Top Investor In TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)?

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is 1.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.22 and a high of $18.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGNA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.56% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.73% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.00, the stock is 6.11% and 1.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.95 million and changing 26.49% at the moment leaves the stock 8.87% off its SMA200. TGNA registered 17.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.62.

The stock witnessed a -4.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.75%, and is 18.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has around 6883 employees, a market worth around $2.93B and $2.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.95 and Fwd P/E is 9.87. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.64% and -7.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TEGNA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $681.75M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.30% in year-over-year returns.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Top Institutional Holders

434 institutions hold shares in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA), with 951.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 103.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 172.20M, and institutions hold 103.23% of the Float.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 33 times.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) that is trading -40.41% down over the past 12 months. Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is 7.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.06% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.04.