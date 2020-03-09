Companies

Who is the Top Investor In XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA)?

By Winifred Gerald

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) is -45.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $5.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The XSPA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.94% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 97.94% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is -59.86% and -52.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -43.09% at the moment leaves the stock -69.68% off its SMA200. XSPA registered -90.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.21.

The stock witnessed a -60.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.51%, and is -51.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.80% over the week and 17.00% over the month.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) has around 673 employees, a market worth around $9.40M and $49.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -32.73% and -93.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-194.90%).

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Analyst Forecasts

XpresSpa Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2020 and sales for the current quarter are estimated to be reaching $11.53M. The EPS is expected to shrink by -449.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8,138.60% in year-over-year returns.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA), with 375.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.60% while institutional investors hold 50.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.41M, and float is at 7.37M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 48.88% of the Float.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Companies

A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: BHP Group (BBL)

Andrew Francis - 0
BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) is -39.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.41 and a high of...
Read more
Companies

TC PipeLines LP (TCP) makes -26.14% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Richard Addington - 0
TC PipeLines LP (NYSE: TCP) is -31.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.80 and a high...
Read more
Companies

Well positioned to deliver growth? – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Sue Brooks - 0
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares are -46.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.93% or -$0.08 lower in the...
Read more

Read More

Is NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Getting More Institutional Investors?

News Andrew Francis - 0
NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) is -9.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.60 and a high...
Read more

Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) Vs. Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): Those Ticking Clocks

News Andrew Francis - 0
Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) shares are -3.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.30% or -$0.39 lower in the...
Read more

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) is attracting new Institutional Money

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) is -53.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high...
Read more

Recent

These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Ford Motor Company (F), Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are -30.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.71% or -$0.25 lower in the latest...
Read more

I-Mab (IMAB) makes -17.03% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is -9.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.16 and a high of $15.79...
Read more

A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Zillow Group Inc. (Z), StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares are -2.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.88% or -$4.38 lower in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us