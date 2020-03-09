Who is the Top Investor In XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA)?

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) is -45.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $5.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The XSPA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.94% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 97.94% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is -59.86% and -52.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -43.09% at the moment leaves the stock -69.68% off its SMA200. XSPA registered -90.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.21.

The stock witnessed a -60.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.51%, and is -51.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.80% over the week and 17.00% over the month.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) has around 673 employees, a market worth around $9.40M and $49.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -32.73% and -93.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-194.90%).

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Analyst Forecasts

XpresSpa Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2020 and sales for the current quarter are estimated to be reaching $11.53M. The EPS is expected to shrink by -449.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8,138.60% in year-over-year returns.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA), with 375.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.60% while institutional investors hold 50.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.41M, and float is at 7.37M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 48.88% of the Float.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.