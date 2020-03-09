Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is -52.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.74 and a high of $16.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 48.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.14, the stock is -34.95% and -43.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing -10.61% at the moment leaves the stock -45.87% off its SMA200. AXL registered -65.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -28.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.46.

The stock witnessed a -49.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.84%, and is -18.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.91% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $647.07M and $6.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.32. Profit margin for the company is -7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -10.45% and -68.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $1.51B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -737.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.10% in year-over-year returns.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Top Institutional Holders

292 institutions hold shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL), with 1.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.44% while institutional investors hold 103.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.89M, and float is at 110.92M with Short Float at 8.97%. Institutions hold 102.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.04 million shares valued at $204.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.91% of the AXL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.5 million shares valued at $134.54 million to account for 11.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 9.34 million shares representing 8.29% and valued at over $100.45 million, while Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 5.2 million with a market value of $55.91 million.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Parker Herbert K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Parker Herbert K bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $5.70 per share for a total of $171000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38711.0 shares.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Smith John F. (Director) bought a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $6.09 per share for $39557.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69268.0 shares of the AXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Oal Tolga I (Senior Vice President) disposed off 14,876 shares at an average price of $14.47 for $215256.0. The insider now directly holds 97,430 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL).

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is trading -30.08% down over the past 12 months. Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) is -7.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.35% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.84.