Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) is -59.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.06 and a high of $16.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTEN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $8.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 21.82% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.30, the stock is -35.54% and -48.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.67 million and changing -17.31% at the moment leaves the stock -54.28% off its SMA200. PTEN registered -66.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.36.

The stock witnessed a -48.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.76%, and is -24.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.76% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $999.19M and $2.47B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -15.02% and -73.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $450.16M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.10% in year-over-year returns.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), with 4.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.42% while institutional investors hold 108.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 232.37M, and float is at 187.51M with Short Float at 8.72%. Institutions hold 105.39% of the Float.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUCKNER CHARLES OLIVER, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BUCKNER CHARLES OLIVER sold 5,918 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $10.76 per share for a total of $63678.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45881.0 shares.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 02 that HUNT TERRY H (Director) sold a total of 5,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 02 and was made at $10.49 per share for $61891.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85770.0 shares of the PTEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, BUCKNER CHARLES OLIVER (Director) disposed off 2,011 shares at an average price of $9.86 for $19826.0. The insider now directly holds 35,133 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is -71.12% lower over the past 12 months. Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is -55.17% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.56% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.68.