Industry

Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying XP Inc. (XP)?

By Richard Addington

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is -19.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.10 and a high of $43.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $35.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.77% off its average median price target of $42.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.13% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 16.24% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.99, the stock is -19.98% and -19.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.6 million and changing -13.34% at the moment leaves the stock -19.35% off its SMA200. XP has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.55.

The stock witnessed a -22.33% loss in the last 1 month and is -10.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.48% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 2091 employees, a market worth around $19.73B and $938.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.84 and Fwd P/E is 58.58. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.46% and -28.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $1.36B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 11.50% this year.

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

64 institutions hold shares in XP Inc. (XP), with 1.14B shares held by insiders accounting for 55.96% while institutional investors hold 62.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 636.73M, and float is at 94.93M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 27.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. with over 592921.0 shares valued at $22.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.17% of the XP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda with 556248.0 shares valued at $21.43 million to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pelham Global Financials Ltd which holds 250000.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $9.63 million, while Verde Servicos Internacionais S.a. holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 178755.0 with a market value of $6.89 million.

