Why has Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) dropped -9.62 in last trading?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) is -72.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $19.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The TOPS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is -55.96% and -68.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing -9.62% at the moment leaves the stock -95.10% off its SMA200. TOPS registered -98.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -96.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.36.

The stock witnessed a -68.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.19%, and is -33.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.32% over the week and 16.70% over the month.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $2.40M and $51.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.19% and -98.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 95.10% this year.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), holding a 7.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.06M, and float is at 10.04M with Short Float at 3.81%. Institutions hold 7.96% of the Float.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.