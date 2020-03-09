Why has Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) dropped -10.90 in last trading?

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) is -46.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.73 and a high of $18.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The VFF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.93% off the consensus price target high of $30.25 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 69.55% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.35, the stock is -27.06% and -36.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -10.90% at the moment leaves the stock -61.66% off its SMA200. VFF registered -68.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.69.

The stock witnessed a -41.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.91%, and is -18.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.27% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $175.54M and $150.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.40. Distance from 52-week low is -10.19% and -81.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in Village Farms International Inc. (VFF), with 10.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.89% while institutional investors hold 20.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.40M, and float is at 41.90M with Short Float at 10.78%. Institutions hold 16.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 910260.0 shares valued at $5.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.73% of the VFF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 885643.0 shares valued at $5.52 million to account for 1.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fishman (Jay A.), Ltd. which holds 589400.0 shares representing 1.12% and valued at over $3.67 million, while AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holds 0.88% of the shares totaling 464557.0 with a market value of $2.89 million.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) that is -68.34% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.08% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.47.