Why should you buy stock in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is -41.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.61 and a high of $10.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $10.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.59% off the consensus price target high of $12.69 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 34.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.89, the stock is -29.44% and -34.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.93 million and changing -11.69% at the moment leaves the stock -34.22% off its SMA200. CVE registered -30.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -35.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.94.

The stock witnessed a -35.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.07%, and is -20.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.11% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has around 2361 employees, a market worth around $8.22B and $15.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.43 and Fwd P/E is 17.22. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -10.96% and -45.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $3.57B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 175.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Top Institutional Holders

464 institutions hold shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), with 209.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.05% while institutional investors hold 79.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.40B, and float is at 1.02B with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 65.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ConocoPhillips with over 208.0 million shares valued at $2.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.93% of the CVE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 92.59 million shares valued at $939.76 million to account for 7.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harris Associates L.P. which holds 65.16 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $661.42 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 54.24 million with a market value of $550.51 million.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -37.78% down over the past 12 months. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -17.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.29% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.97.