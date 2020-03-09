Why should you buy stock in Matador Resources Company (MTDR)?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) is -63.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.94 and a high of $22.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTDR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.54% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.81% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 53.21% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.55, the stock is -44.67% and -56.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.77 million and changing -27.94% at the moment leaves the stock -58.57% off its SMA200. MTDR registered -61.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.74.

The stock witnessed a -56.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.73%, and is -32.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.99% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $983.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.76 and Fwd P/E is 3.28. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -26.73% and -70.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matador Resources Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $265.75M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 52.80% in year-over-year returns.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Top Institutional Holders

355 institutions hold shares in Matador Resources Company (MTDR), with 6.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.37% while institutional investors hold 111.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.77M, and float is at 110.33M with Short Float at 21.89%. Institutions hold 105.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.0 million shares valued at $251.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.01% of the MTDR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.53 million shares valued at $189.29 million to account for 9.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 7.57 million shares representing 6.49% and valued at over $135.96 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.55% of the shares totaling 6.47 million with a market value of $116.29 million.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Matador Resources Company (MTDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Macalik Robert T, the company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Macalik Robert T bought 2,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $20025.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7175.0 shares.

Matador Resources Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Ehrman Monika U (Director) bought a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $9.71 per share for $15536.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10995.0 shares of the MTDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Foran Joseph Wm (Chairman and CEO) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $9.61 for $144150.0. The insider now directly holds 118,547 shares of Matador Resources Company (MTDR).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is trading -92.69% down over the past 12 months. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) is -30.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.35% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.81.