Why should you buy stock in Spherix Incorporated (SPEX)?

By Andrew Francis

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) is 24.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPEX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $1822.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.91% off the consensus price target high of $1822.10 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 99.91% higher than the price target low of $1822.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is 46.19% and 38.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 66.68 million and changing 130.99% at the moment leaves the stock -1.32% off its SMA200. SPEX registered -45.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.79.

The stock witnessed a 50.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.43%, and is 38.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 47.52% over the week and 32.01% over the month.

Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $8.50M and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 152.31% and -56.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Spherix Incorporated (SPEX), with 793.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 16.44% while institutional investors hold 0.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.18M, and float is at 2.86M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 0.76% of the Float.

Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

