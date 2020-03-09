Industry

Why should you buy stock in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)?

By Winifred Gerald

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is 87.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.90 and a high of $42.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $24.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.42% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.82% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.32% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.67, the stock is -19.19% and 10.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.81 million and changing -10.05% at the moment leaves the stock 73.84% off its SMA200. SPCE registered 114.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.76.

The stock witnessed a 15.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 200.14%, and is -11.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.26% over the week and 17.30% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 721 employees, a market worth around $4.72B and $3.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 214.06% and -49.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.60%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $320k over the same period. The stock is expected to be posting a quarterly earnings of 14.30% year-over-year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), with 141.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.54% while institutional investors hold 74.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 217.63M, and float is at 53.69M with Short Float at 35.89%. Institutions hold 20.53% of the Float.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times.

