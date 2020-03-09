Will American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) is -22.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.41 and a high of $11.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The AOBC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.21% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.06% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.22, the stock is -30.39% and -26.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.73 million and changing -30.78% at the moment leaves the stock -14.46% off its SMA200. AOBC registered -36.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.43.

The stock witnessed a -28.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.13%, and is -27.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.96% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) has around 1988 employees, a market worth around $574.28M and $615.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 128.93 and Fwd P/E is 8.49. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.46% and -36.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/18/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $224.32M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 69.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.60% in year-over-year returns.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.55% while institutional investors hold 74.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.54M, and float is at 53.66M with Short Float at 4.16%. Institutions hold 72.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.85 million shares valued at $45.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.81% of the AOBC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.59 million shares valued at $42.55 million to account for 8.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.83 million shares representing 6.96% and valued at over $35.55 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 3.45 million with a market value of $31.99 million.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FURMAN JOHN B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FURMAN JOHN B sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $6.95 per share for a total of $69500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28335.0 shares.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 that Golden Michael F (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 and was made at $10.00 per share for $20000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 254432.0 shares of the AOBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Golden Michael F (Director) disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $10.01 for $180121.0. The insider now directly holds 256,432 shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC).

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) that is trading -9.37% down over the past 12 months. Axon Enterprise Inc. (AAXN) is 53.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.46% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.56.