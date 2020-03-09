Will Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) is -58.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.22 and a high of $10.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The TAST stock was last observed hovering at around $3.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 55.08% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.92, the stock is -36.30% and -45.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -10.15% at the moment leaves the stock -60.27% off its SMA200. TAST registered -71.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.32.

The stock witnessed a -41.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.22%, and is -29.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.10% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has around 24500 employees, a market worth around $168.51M and $1.37B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.32% and -72.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $377.23M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 63.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.10% in year-over-year returns.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Top Institutional Holders

149 institutions hold shares in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST), with 17.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.56% while institutional investors hold 99.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.71M, and float is at 33.83M with Short Float at 13.34%. Institutions hold 64.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 4.36 million shares valued at $30.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.40% of the TAST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Private Capital Management, Inc. with 2.72 million shares valued at $19.2 million to account for 5.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.66 million shares representing 5.14% and valued at over $18.78 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 2.58 million with a market value of $18.17 million.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Perelman Matthew Terker, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Perelman Matthew Terker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $3.93 per share for a total of $98343.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50024.0 shares.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Hartmann Markus (VP, GC, Secretary) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $3.84 per share for $9592.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52500.0 shares of the TAST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Accordino Daniel T (CEO and President) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.20 for $209945.0. The insider now directly holds 1,683,332 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST).

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) that is trading -22.78% down over the past 12 months. Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) is -50.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.98% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.27.