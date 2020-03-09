Will Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) is 326.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $10.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The INO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.29% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.38% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -134.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.09, the stock is 212.47% and 254.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 193.61 million and changing 43.78% at the moment leaves the stock 388.79% off its SMA200. INO registered 296.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 555.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.94.

The stock witnessed a 295.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 470.45%, and is 229.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.86% over the week and 17.98% over the month.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has around 281 employees, a market worth around $980.10M and $6.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 635.77% and 39.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-110.80%).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $2.32M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -79.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Top Institutional Holders

140 institutions hold shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), with 4.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.75% while institutional investors hold 46.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.56M, and institutions hold 44.01% of the Float.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kim Jong Joseph, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kim Jong Joseph bought 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $3.11 per share for a total of $69975.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Humeau Laurent (Chief Scientific Officer) bought a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $2.22 per share for $9990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50333.0 shares of the INO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Weiner David B. (Director) disposed off 16,352 shares at an average price of $2.72 for $44477.0. The insider now directly holds 797,110 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.74% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -15.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.44% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.05.