Will RPC Inc. (RES) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) is -45.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.28 and a high of $13.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The RES stock was last observed hovering at around $3.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 18.29% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.86, the stock is -26.15% and -35.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -16.13% at the moment leaves the stock -46.30% off its SMA200. RES registered -70.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.29.

The stock witnessed a -30.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.85%, and is -16.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.06% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

RPC Inc. (RES) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $731.19M and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 114.40. Profit margin for the company is -7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.80% and -78.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

RPC Inc. (RES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RPC Inc. (RES) is a “Underweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RPC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $244.31M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -150.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.00% in year-over-year returns.

RPC Inc. (RES) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in RPC Inc. (RES), with 156.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.93% while institutional investors hold 124.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 255.66M, and float is at 55.85M with Short Float at 33.12%. Institutions hold 32.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.43 million shares valued at $44.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.93% of the RES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.51 million shares valued at $34.11 million to account for 3.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 6.44 million shares representing 3.00% and valued at over $33.76 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.49% of the shares totaling 3.2 million with a market value of $16.76 million.

RPC Inc. (RES) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at RPC Inc. (RES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times.

RPC Inc. (RES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -43.87% down over the past 12 months. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is -66.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.0% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.79.