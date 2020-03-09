Will Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) is -43.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.03 and a high of $35.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The WES stock was last observed hovering at around $12.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.47% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 21.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.06, the stock is -25.02% and -37.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.87 million and changing -11.87% at the moment leaves the stock -52.13% off its SMA200. WES registered -66.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.00.

The stock witnessed a -34.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.56%, and is -15.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.00% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has a market worth around $5.57B and $2.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.09 and Fwd P/E is 4.77. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.06% and -69.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $734.38M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.30% in year-over-year returns.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), holding a 108.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 503.78M, and float is at 201.26M with Short Float at 3.38%. Institutions hold 108.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 24.15 million shares valued at $475.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.44% of the WES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 20.88 million shares valued at $411.11 million to account for 4.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 15.39 million shares representing 3.47% and valued at over $302.96 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 2.96% of the shares totaling 13.12 million with a market value of $258.33 million.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CRANE JAMES R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CRANE JAMES R bought 71,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $13.70 per share for a total of $979836.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 325702.0 shares.

Western Midstream Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that CRANE JAMES R (Director) bought a total of 9,890 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $17.98 per share for $177786.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 254201.0 shares of the WES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, CRANE JAMES R (Director) acquired 71,041 shares at an average price of $18.19 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 244,311 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES).