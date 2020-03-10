A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN), Liberty Global plc (LBTYA)

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares are -24.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.97% or -$12.34 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -24.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.76% and -29.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 12, 2019, The Benchmark Company recommended the AZPN stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Resumed the stock as a Underweight on September 11, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the AZPN stock is a “Strong Sell”. 1 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $90.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $146.50. The forecasts give the Aspen Technology Inc. stock a price target range of $160.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $123.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.05 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 43.27% or 26.21%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -17.50% in the current quarter to $0.92, down from the $0.96 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.73, up 0.10% from $4.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.19 and $1.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 120,007 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 127,156. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 706 and 10,270 in purchases and sales respectively.

Johnsen Karl E, a Senior Vice President and CFO at the company, sold 2,310 shares worth $269854.0 at $116.82 per share on Oct 28. The Senior Vice President and CFO had earlier sold another 1,622 AZPN shares valued at $221322.0 on Jan 27. The shares were sold at $136.45 per share. Johnsen Karl E (Senior Vice President and CFO) sold 2,972 shares at $136.80 per share on Aug 12 for a total of $406570.0 while Pietri Antonio J, (President & CEO) sold 5,900 shares on May 06 for $700979.0 with each share fetching $118.81.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA), on the other hand, is trading around $17.58 with a market cap of $11.06B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LBTYA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.60%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Liberty Global plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 512,517 shares. Insider sales totaled 227,583 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 21.45M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.80% with a share float percentage of 593.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Global plc having a total of 416 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harris Associates L.P. with over 36.96 million shares worth more than $840.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Harris Associates L.P. held 20.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 19.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $450.05 million and represent 10.90% of shares outstanding.