A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) shares are -55.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -32.01% or -$17.7 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -46.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -40.18% and -50.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Stifel recommended the EOG stock is a Hold, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the EOG stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $99.26. The forecasts give the EOG Resources Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 62.12.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.40% in the current quarter to $1.04, down from the $1.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.31, up 4.90% from $4.98 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $1.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 104 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 447,907 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 265,418. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 235,188 and 122,445 in purchases and sales respectively.

TEXTOR DONALD F, a Director at the company, sold 416 shares worth $35831.0 at $86.13 per share on Jan 09. The Director had earlier sold another 420 EOG shares valued at $36328.0 on Jan 10. The shares were sold at $86.49 per share. WISNER FRANK G (Director) sold 1,296 shares at $87.28 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $113111.0.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP), on the other hand, is trading around $18.51 with a market cap of $2.32B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.81 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.50%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at Helmerich & Payne Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 247,621 shares. Insider sales totaled 77,492 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.34M shares after the latest sales, with 9.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.90% with a share float percentage of 105.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helmerich & Payne Inc. having a total of 638 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.93 million shares worth more than $542.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $417.93 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.