A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Vodafone Group Plc (VOD), Equity Residential (EQR)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) shares are -17.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.42% or -$1.85 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -16.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.35% and -18.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2019, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the VOD stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Goldman had Resumed the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.30 to suggest that the VOD stock is a “Strong Sell”. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.69. The forecasts give the Vodafone Group Plc stock a price target range of $30.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.88. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 42.54 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 47.4% or 5.75%.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), on the other hand, is trading around $74.47 with a market cap of $28.32B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $86.16 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Equity Residential (EQR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EQR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 50.20%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Equity Residential over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 470,588 shares. Insider sales totaled 270,259 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.84M shares after the latest sales, with 3.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.00% with a share float percentage of 366.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equity Residential having a total of 885 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.24 million shares worth more than $3.9 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 41.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.33 billion and represent 11.07% of shares outstanding.