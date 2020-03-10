A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Zillow Group Inc. (Z), StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares are -2.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.88% or -$4.38 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 9.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.33% and -10.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 16, 2019, Standpoint Research recommended the Z stock is a Hold, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Sector Weight on February 28, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the Z stock is a “Hold”. 2 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $46.00. The forecasts give the Zillow Group Inc. stock a price target range of $80.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 2.24 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 43.79% or -28.49%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.30% in the current quarter to -$0.32, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.12, up 76.50% from -$0.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.41 and -$0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,700,956 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 653,927. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 541,263 and 576,388 in purchases and sales respectively.

BLACHFORD ERIK C, a Director at the company, sold 46,300 shares worth $2.45 million at $52.95 per share on Mar 03. The Director had earlier sold another 87,696 Z shares valued at $4.73 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $53.98 per share. Frink Lloyd D (Chairman & President) sold 105,000 shares at $53.67 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $5.64 million while MAFFEI GREGORY B, (Director) sold 5,355 shares on Feb 28 for $279929.0 with each share fetching $52.27.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE), on the other hand, is trading around $36.03 with a market cap of $10.42B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $204.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 82.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STNE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 52.70%

Major holders

Insiders own 14.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.30% with a share float percentage of 151.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with StoneCo Ltd. having a total of 252 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 32.84 million shares worth more than $1.31 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the investment firm holding over 15.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $623.81 million and represent 5.64% of shares outstanding.