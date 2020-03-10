A focus on opportunistic stocks: Cloudflare Inc. (NET), KLA Corporation (KLAC)

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) shares are 21.57% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.92% or -$2.03 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 16.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.07% and 16.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the NET stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 14, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NET stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.04. The forecasts give the Cloudflare Inc. stock a price target range of $27.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 9.98 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 24.58% or -3.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.30% in the current quarter to -$0.06. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.2, up 36.50% from -$0.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,334. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 13,334 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kramer Douglas James, a General Counsel at the company, sold 6,250 shares worth $143750.0 at $23.00 per share on Mar 04. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 2,000,000 NET shares valued at $45.6 million on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $22.80 per share. SEIFERT THOMAS J (Chief Financial Officer) sold 15,000 shares at $21.97 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $329604.0 while Kramer Douglas James, (General Counsel) sold 7,084 shares on Mar 02 for $148537.0 with each share fetching $20.97.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), on the other hand, is trading around $144.92 with a market cap of $22.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $189.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the KLA Corporation (KLAC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KLAC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.20%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 97 times at KLA Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 253,640 shares. Insider sales totaled 184,254 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 56 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 429.56k shares after the latest sales, with 22.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.10% with a share float percentage of 156.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KLA Corporation having a total of 1,123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.46 million shares worth more than $3.29 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.24 billion and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.