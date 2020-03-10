A focus on opportunistic stocks: Evergy Inc. (EVRG), Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) shares are -0.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.60% or -$5.31 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 1.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.00% and -9.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 25, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the EVRG stock is a In-line, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 03, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the EVRG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $64.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $73.00. The forecasts give the Evergy Inc. stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $71.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.6 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 13.96% or 9.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $0.5, up from the $0.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.11, up 3.60% from $2.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.66 and $0.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 109,913 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 102,676. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 91,813 and 45,757 in purchases and sales respectively.

SOMMA ANTHONY D, a EVP – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $131720.0 at $65.86 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier sold another 4,280 EVRG shares valued at $302596.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $70.70 per share. Bryant Kevin E. (EVP – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 4,000 shares at $72.61 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $290440.0 while Humphrey Heather A, (SVP – GEN COUNSEL, CORP SEC) sold 1,000 shares on Dec 02 for $62823.0 with each share fetching $62.82.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD), on the other hand, is trading around $8.36 with a market cap of $2.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 88 times at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 1,376,414 shares. Insider sales totaled 919,641 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 55 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.79M shares after the latest sales, with 43.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 229.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amicus Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 25.21 million shares worth more than $245.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Redmile Group, LLC held 9.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the investment firm holding over 25.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $244.79 million and represent 9.77% of shares outstanding.