A focus on opportunistic stocks: Geron Corporation (GERN), Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares are -26.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.44% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -34.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.22% and -25.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 03, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the GERN stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Resumed the stock as a Buy on November 19, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the GERN stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.75. The forecasts give the Geron Corporation stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 73.33 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 75.0% or 66.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 46.70% in the current quarter to -$0.2, down from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.42, down -65.30% from -$0.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 32,150 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 120,635. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,284 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Farrell Elizabeth G., a Director at the company, bought 800 shares worth $1080.0 at $1.35 per share on Jan 10. The Director had earlier bought another 2,200 GERN shares valued at $2948.0 on Jan 10. The shares were bought at $1.34 per share. BEHRS MELISSA KELLY (EVP, Chief Business Officer) sold 120,635 shares at $2.00 per share on Apr 09 for a total of $241270.0.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), on the other hand, is trading around $56.65 with a market cap of $4.79B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $89.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PLNT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 33.80%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Planet Fitness Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 33,377 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 93.49k shares after the latest sales, with 55.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Planet Fitness Inc. having a total of 422 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.34 million shares worth more than $622.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $428.34 million and represent 7.30% of shares outstanding.