A focus on opportunistic stocks: MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU), Realty Income Corporation (O)

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) shares are -9.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.50% or -$2.51 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.11% down YTD and -7.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.30% and -14.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 08, 2018, Williams Capital Group recommended the MDU stock is a Buy, while earlier, Williams Capital Group had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on September 16, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the MDU stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.00. The forecasts give the MDU Resources Group Inc. stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $33.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.5 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 24.92% or 18.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.50% in the current quarter to $0.22, up from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.78, up 4.50% from $1.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 83,503 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,411. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 29,380 and 8,411 in purchases and sales respectively.

Goodin David L, a Pres. and CEO-MDU Resources at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $122234.0 at $24.45 per share on May 30. The Director had earlier bought another 3,500 MDU shares valued at $86820.0 on May 30. The shares were bought at $24.81 per share. SPARBY DAVID M (Director) bought 2,500 shares at $25.20 per share on May 17 for a total of $63000.0 while SPARBY DAVID M, (Director) bought 3,000 shares on Mar 14 for $77250.0 with each share fetching $25.75.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), on the other hand, is trading around $73.32 with a market cap of $25.45B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $83.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Realty Income Corporation (O) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

O’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $15.96 million. This represented a 95.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $397.53 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.39 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.07 billion, significantly higher than the $940.74 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-2.53 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Realty Income Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 99,980 shares. Insider sales totaled 62,903 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 683.93k shares after the latest sales, with 15.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.50% with a share float percentage of 342.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Realty Income Corporation having a total of 1,098 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53.31 million shares worth more than $3.93 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 34.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.53 billion and represent 10.03% of shares outstanding.