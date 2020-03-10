A focus on opportunistic stocks: NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

NanoViricides Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares are 265.74% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.96% or -$2.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +308.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.19% down YTD and 267.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.13% and 8.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The current recommendation for NNVC stock is a 1.00, while earlier, Midtown Partners had Initiated the stock as a Strong Buy on February 11, 2015. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the NNVC stock is a “Buy”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.18. The forecasts give the NanoViricides Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The consensus price with its two limits represent an upside potential of 23.5% or 23.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), on the other hand, is trading around $2.18 with a market cap of $172.02M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AGRX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $84000.0. This represented a 98.62% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.11 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.09 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $49.54 million from $33.83 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $35.32 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$15.69 million, significantly higher than the -$16.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-15.79 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Agile Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 8,487,992 shares. Insider sales totaled 760,291 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 442.6k shares after the latest sales, with -107.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.00% with a share float percentage of 71.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agile Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 11.92 million shares worth more than $29.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 17.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Investor AB, with the investment firm holding over 3.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.78 million and represent 5.03% of shares outstanding.