A focus on opportunistic stocks: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) shares are -69.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -40.99% or -$1.41 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -60.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -55.09% and -60.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the NEX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 09, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the NEX stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.34. The forecasts give the NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 78.27.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 83.30% in the current quarter to -$0.22, down from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.39, up 14.70% from $0.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.31 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 116,082 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,045. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), on the other hand, is trading around $2.14 with a market cap of $552.33M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 84.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Enerplus Corporation (ERF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.30% with a share float percentage of 221.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enerplus Corporation having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with over 13.61 million shares worth more than $97.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC held 6.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 7.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.41 million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.