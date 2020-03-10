A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: BHP Group (BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) is -39.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.41 and a high of $51.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBL stock was last observed hovering at around $34.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.52% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.45% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 32.45% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.37, the stock is -30.41% and -35.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.08 million and changing -18.69% at the moment leaves the stock -36.90% off its SMA200. BBL registered -37.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -34.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.87.

The stock witnessed a -36.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.48%, and is -24.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

BHP Group (BBL) has around 28926 employees, a market worth around $84.12B and $45.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.61 and Fwd P/E is 10.76. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -17.55% and -45.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

BHP Group (BBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BHP Group (BBL) is at an average rating of 3.00.

BHP Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year.

BHP Group (BBL) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in BHP Group (BBL), with 556.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 4.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.97B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 4.42% of the Float.

BHP Group (BBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -31.93% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.0% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.