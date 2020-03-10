A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Dow Inc. (DOW)

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is -44.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.05 and a high of $60.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The DOW stock was last observed hovering at around $38.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.44% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $30.53, the stock is -32.14% and -37.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.05 million and changing -21.66% at the moment leaves the stock -37.77% off its SMA200. DOW registered 6-month gain of -29.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.96.

The stock witnessed a -37.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.29%, and is -26.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Dow Inc. (DOW) has around 36500 employees, a market worth around $23.33B and $42.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.34. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -19.76% and -49.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Dow Inc. (DOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dow Inc. (DOW) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dow Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $10.29B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Top Institutional Holders

1,681 institutions hold shares in Dow Inc. (DOW), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 70.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 764.22M, and float is at 741.88M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 70.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 60.48 million shares valued at $3.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.14% of the DOW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.55 million shares valued at $2.55 billion to account for 6.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 37.31 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $2.04 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 36.35 million with a market value of $1.99 billion.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Dow Inc. (DOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FETTIG JEFF M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FETTIG JEFF M bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $38.13 per share for a total of $571950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22500.0 shares.

Dow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that BELL JAMES A (Director) sold a total of 5,404 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $53.61 per share for $289726.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10754.0 shares of the DOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, DAVIS RICHARD K (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $52.91 for $317460.0. The insider now directly holds 13,297 shares of Dow Inc. (DOW).