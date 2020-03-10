A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) is -42.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.26 and a high of $20.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The OI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.47% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.86% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 40.43% higher than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.85, the stock is -44.27% and -45.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing -26.50% at the moment leaves the stock -45.00% off its SMA200. OI registered -65.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.40.

The stock witnessed a -51.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.51%, and is -36.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.22% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) has around 26500 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $6.69B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.98. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -17.07% and -66.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for O-I Glass Inc. (OI) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

O-I Glass Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $1.65B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Top Institutional Holders

316 institutions hold shares in O-I Glass Inc. (OI), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 97.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.63M, and float is at 154.80M with Short Float at 7.52%. Institutions hold 97.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 15.22 million shares valued at $181.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the OI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.83 million shares valued at $176.98 million to account for 9.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.77 million shares representing 8.83% and valued at over $164.28 million, while First Pacific Advisors, LP holds 6.41% of the shares totaling 10.0 million with a market value of $119.26 million.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at O-I Glass Inc. (OI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Williams Carol A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Williams Carol A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $12.21 per share for a total of $122110.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41207.0 shares.

O-I Glass Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that HELLMAN PETER S (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $12.15 per share for $60766.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60761.0 shares of the OI stock.