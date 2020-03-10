A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are -14.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.04% or -$17.01 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -18.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.58% and -21.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the COUP stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, William Blair had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 04, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the COUP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $124.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $171.29. The forecasts give the Coupa Software Incorporated stock a price target range of $200.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.42 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 37.84% or -24.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 233.30% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.36, up 46.30% from $0.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 157 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 382 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,535,359 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,501,740. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 311,818 and 305,291 in purchases and sales respectively.

Riggs Mark, a Chief Customer Officer at the company, sold 929 shares worth $143075.0 at $154.01 per share on Feb 24. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 COUP shares valued at $750488.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $150.10 per share. SIBONI ROGER S (Director) sold 11,612 shares at $175.00 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $2.03 million while Ford Todd R, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,500 shares on Feb 18 for $2.11 million with each share fetching $169.03.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO), on the other hand, is trading around $42.19 with a market cap of $12.08B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 5.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BRO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.20%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Brown & Brown Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 283,485 shares. Insider sales totaled 64,323 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 84.41M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.90% with a share float percentage of 233.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brown & Brown Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 27.12 million shares worth more than $1.07 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 25.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 billion and represent 9.11% of shares outstanding.