A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: DTE Energy Company (DTE), New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) shares are -21.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.70% or -$13.59 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -18.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.10% and -23.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Vertical Research recommended the DTE stock is a Hold, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Resumed the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 26, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DTE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $102.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $142.36. The forecasts give the DTE Energy Company stock a price target range of $155.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $124.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.98 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 33.85% or 17.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.80% in the current quarter to $2.01, down from the $2.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.63, up 8.50% from $6.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.92 and $1.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 48 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 300,033 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 225,650. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 230,056 and 141,765 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stiers Mark W, a Pres. & COO P&I, Pres. Trading at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $1.34 million at $134.00 per share on Feb 20. The Sr. Vice President and CFO had earlier sold another 1,800 DTE shares valued at $242892.0 on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $134.94 per share. TORGOW GARY (Director) bought 1,537 shares at $129.95 per share on Sep 05 for a total of $199733.0 while Stiers Mark W, (Pres. & COO P&I, Pres. Trading) sold 10,000 shares on Aug 27 for $1.31 million with each share fetching $131.00.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC), on the other hand, is trading around $11.72 with a market cap of $1.13B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at New Mountain Finance Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 413,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.85M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Mountain Finance Corporation having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are KLINSKY STEVEN B with over 5.15 million shares.

The other major institutional holder is HAMWEE ROBERT, with the investment firm holding over 282754.0 shares as of Nov 14, 2017.