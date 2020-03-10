A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares are -9.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.42% or -$1.57 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -7.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.80% and -14.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 25, 2018, Credit Suisse recommended the IVR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on August 10, 2018. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the IVR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.50. The forecasts give the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 13.71 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 20.53% or 5.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.30% in the current quarter to $0.51, up from the $0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.05, up 5.60% from $1.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 58,827 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,172. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 18,643 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Phegley Richard Lee Jr., a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 1,600 shares worth $25648.0 at $16.03 per share on Feb 28. The CIO had earlier bought another 4,000 IVR shares valued at $63660.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $15.92 per share. Lyle David B (Chief Operating Officer) bought 5,000 shares at $16.82 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $84080.0 while HARDIN EDWARD J, (Director) bought 2,500 shares on Aug 21 for $39313.0 with each share fetching $15.73.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP), on the other hand, is trading around $150.92 with a market cap of $65.78B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $185.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.00%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 77 times at Automatic Data Processing Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 295,849 shares. Insider sales totaled 308,530 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 50 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 582.87k shares after the latest sales, with -7.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.10% with a share float percentage of 431.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Automatic Data Processing Inc. having a total of 2,098 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.23 million shares worth more than $6.52 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 31.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.36 billion and represent 7.28% of shares outstanding.