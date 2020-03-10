A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: ONEOK Inc. (OKE), Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) shares are -49.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -37.76% or -$23.11 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -46.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -44.89% and -49.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the OKE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Edward Jones had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 03, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the OKE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $78.00. The forecasts give the ONEOK Inc. stock a price target range of $84.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $53.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 51.15 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 54.64% or 28.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.85, up from the $0.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.74, up 31.20% from $3.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.83 and $1.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 308,044 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 342,502. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 293,863 and 125,602 in purchases and sales respectively.

SPEARS MARY M, a VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $143690.0 at $71.85 per share on Nov 25. The Director had earlier bought another 6,094 OKE shares valued at $450657.0 on Dec 17. The shares were bought at $73.95 per share. RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A (Director) sold 1,500 shares at $66.75 per share on Mar 15 for a total of $100130.0.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), on the other hand, is trading around $15.07 with a market cap of $1.82B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $64.02 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XEC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.10%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Cimarex Energy Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 571,409 shares. Insider sales totaled 248,325 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.79M shares after the latest sales, with 38.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.60% with a share float percentage of 100.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cimarex Energy Co. having a total of 601 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.04 million shares worth more than $579.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boston Partners, with the investment firm holding over 7.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $412.75 million and represent 7.70% of shares outstanding.