A peek at Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who has invested in It?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -56.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.22 and a high of $7.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $4.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.01% off the consensus price target high of $6.78 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 24.69% higher than the price target low of $2.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is -34.19% and -44.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -19.25% at the moment leaves the stock -52.81% off its SMA200. HBM registered -72.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.85.

The stock witnessed a -43.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.25%, and is -27.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.83% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has a market worth around $476.82M and $1.24B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.67. Distance from 52-week low is -17.79% and -76.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $364.97M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.20% in year-over-year returns.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

175 institutions hold shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), with 530.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 70.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 261.27M, and float is at 193.23M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 70.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. with over 37.29 million shares valued at $154.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.27% of the HBM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with 37.04 million shares valued at $153.74 million to account for 14.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GMT Capital Corp which holds 27.18 million shares representing 10.40% and valued at over $112.78 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 9.02 million with a market value of $37.43 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading -26.48% down over the past 12 months. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is -10.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 62.41% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.67.