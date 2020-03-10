A peek at NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN): Who has invested in It?

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) is -42.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.75 and a high of $21.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The NXGN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.74% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.76% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 22.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.29, the stock is -31.63% and -36.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -28.70% at the moment leaves the stock -43.47% off its SMA200. NXGN registered -44.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.38.

The stock witnessed a -34.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.48%, and is -29.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.62% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) has around 2660 employees, a market worth around $571.99M and $538.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.76 and Fwd P/E is 11.37. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -20.94% and -56.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $140.18M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 538.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN), with 16.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.64% while institutional investors hold 99.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.57M, and float is at 49.51M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 75.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 9.04 million shares valued at $145.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.76% of the NXGN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.1 million shares valued at $130.2 million to account for 12.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.22 million shares representing 7.94% and valued at over $83.86 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 2.52 million with a market value of $40.47 million.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times.