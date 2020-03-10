A peek at Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX): Who has invested in It?

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) is -49.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $1.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEIX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is -37.54% and -47.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -23.31% at the moment leaves the stock -49.10% off its SMA200. PEIX registered -76.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6200 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6400.

The stock witnessed a -40.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.25%, and is -21.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.83% over the week and 14.90% over the month.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) has around 510 employees, a market worth around $20.18M and $1.40B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -14.29% and -77.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $369.8M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.60% in year-over-year returns.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX), with 3.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.40% while institutional investors hold 36.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.16M, and float is at 51.79M with Short Float at 0.70%. Institutions hold 33.73% of the Float.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KOEHLER NEIL M, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that KOEHLER NEIL M bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $0.57 per share for a total of $57000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 932985.0 shares.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Sneed James R (VP, Supply & Trading) bought a total of 13,299 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $0.95 per share for $12634.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 171562.0 shares of the PEIX stock.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -26.77% down over the past 12 months. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is -15.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.9% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 438390.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.33.