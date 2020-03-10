Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Vs. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Which Is Riskier?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) shares are -0.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.67% or -$9.64 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.84% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.60% down YTD and 14.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.45% and -16.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 05, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the ALB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Vertical Research had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 21, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the ALB stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 3 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $72.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $88.47. The forecasts give the Albemarle Corporation stock a price target range of $118.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 17.53 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 38.17% or -45.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -0.60% in the current quarter to $0.91, down from the $1.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.85, down -3.30% from $6.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.01 and $1.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 258,811 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 151,043. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 188,248 and 110,377 in purchases and sales respectively.

Tozier Scott, a EVP & CFO at the company, sold 630 shares worth $49209.0 at $78.11 per share on Feb 28. The EVP, Chief Admin Officer had earlier sold another 531 ALB shares valued at $41476.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $78.11 per share. NARWOLD KAREN G (EVP, Chief Admin Officer) sold 2,495 shares at $85.19 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $212549.0 while Tozier Scott, (EVP & CFO) sold 473 shares on Feb 26 for $40295.0 with each share fetching $85.19.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), on the other hand, is trading around $242.51 with a market cap of $60.73B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $319.55 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SPGI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 46.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $446.0 million. This represented a 74.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.74 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.35 billion from $10.19 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $28.0 million while total current assets were at $4.71 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.78 billion, significantly higher than the $2.06 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.66 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 124 times at S&P Global Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 59 times and accounting for 151,092 shares. Insider sales totaled 91,646 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 65 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 334.01k shares after the latest sales, with 54.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.80% with a share float percentage of 242.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with S&P Global Inc. having a total of 1,549 institutions that hold shares in the company.