Alcoa Corporation (AA) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is -59.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.80 and a high of $29.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The AA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.32% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $8.69, the stock is -40.59% and -48.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.94 million and changing -21.07% at the moment leaves the stock -56.41% off its SMA200. AA registered -67.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.86.

The stock witnessed a -45.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.27%, and is -36.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.95% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) has around 13800 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $10.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.11. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -19.54% and -70.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alcoa Corporation (AA) is at an average rating of 2.50.

Alcoa Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $2.38B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -559.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.40% in year-over-year returns.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Top Institutional Holders

With 9.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.02% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the Alcoa Corporation (AA)’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.77M, and float is at 184.93M with Short Float at 5.42%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.45 million shares valued at $418.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.46% of the AA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.7 million shares valued at $359.16 million to account for 8.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 12.45 million shares representing 6.70% and valued at over $267.8 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.68% of the shares totaling 10.56 million with a market value of $227.22 million.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Alcoa Corporation (AA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times.

Alcoa Corporation (AA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BHP Group (BBL) that is trading -37.05% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.71% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.36.