Amyris Inc. (AMRS) And Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Saying Scary Stuff?

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares are -0.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.00% or -$0.54 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -10.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.82% and -2.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 14, 2018, B. Riley FBR recommended the AMRS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on December 12, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the AMRS stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.50. The forecasts give the Amyris Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 67.79 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 72.18% or 61.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.80% in the current quarter to -$0.28, down from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.36, up 97.70% from -$3.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 45,436,790 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 381,559. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 34,723,603 and 107,177 in purchases and sales respectively.

Melo John, a President and CEO at the company, sold 52,875 shares worth $180304.0 at $3.41 per share on Feb 19. The Director had earlier bought another 52,785 AMRS shares valued at $179997.0 on Feb 19. The shares were bought at $3.41 per share. DOERR L JOHN (Director) bought 10,505,652 shares at $2.87 per share on Jan 31 for a total of $30.15 million while Yang Patrick Y, (Director) sold 10,671 shares on Dec 10 for $33080.0 with each share fetching $3.10.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), on the other hand, is trading around $267.60 with a market cap of $39.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $335.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $16.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LRCX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.20%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 92 times at Lam Research Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 184,836 shares. Insider sales totaled 227,108 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 62 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -32.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 461.39k shares after the latest sales, with 8.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.20% with a share float percentage of 145.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lam Research Corporation having a total of 1,400 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.51 million shares worth more than $3.66 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.45 billion and represent 8.10% of shares outstanding.